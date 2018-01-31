United Kingdom: Davis (St. Mary’s Univ.), EU hard on Brexit. “Brussels rules imposed on London too harsh”

(London) A European Union hostile to Theresa May, one that hopes that the PM would be replaced by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, more willing to stay in the single market. This is the perception in Westminster according to political analyst Francis Davis, former consultant with the Governments of Gordon Brown and David Cameron and Professor of social justice at the Catholic University of St. Mary’s, following the publication, by the EU, of the Brexit guidelines for the transition period ending on 31 December 2020. “According to the British press, Angela Merkel and other European leaders mocked British Prime Minister in Davos as they spoke with reporters”, Davis said. “The British government has a very narrow majority and is hanging by a thread. The conditions set by the EU, which require the UK to respect all European rules without taking part in Brussels’ decision-making, are harsh and may be undesirable both to MPs in favour of the UK remaining in the single market and to those against it”. According to Davis, the EU wants Britain to remain in the single market, to contribute financially to the EU budget, to be involved in trade, and to remain under the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union. And this scenario – the expert explained – would be more likely if May’s government were to fall and Jeremy Corbyn were to get into power.