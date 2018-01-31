Comece: conference of dialogue on “promoting the Christian heritage of Europe” starting in Brussels today

Comece: Christian heritage of Europe. Father Poquillon (general secretary), “Christian culture is unity in diversity, dialogue, respect for otherness”

(From our correspondent in Brussels) A conference of dialogue is starting in Brussels this morning at the premises of Comece, the Commission of EU Bishops Conferences, on “Promoting the Christian heritage of Europe”, as part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage, chosen by the European Union for 2018. The dialogue will be opened this morning by mgr. Paul Tighe, secretary of the Pontifical Council of Culture, and in the afternoon the EU Commissioner for education and culture, Tibor Navracsics, will give a speech on what the European Union expects of the Churches. In the morning, four “good practices” in the use of the religious heritage will be described: the restoration of St Martin’s chapel in Stari Brod, Croatia, St Columba’s way, an initiative in the region of Samogitia in Lithuania, and the cathedral of Chartres in France. The European Year of Cultural Heritage is “a very positive initiative for Europe and can be a great chance for the Church to promote its heritage and make it more visible and accessible”, Comece explains. “In a climate of division and mistrust for the European Union, the European Year of Cultural Heritage can even strengthen the feeling of communion between European populations and nations”. The purpose of the European Year of Cultural Heritage is to encourage as many people as possible to discover and let themselves be involved in the cultural heritage of Europe and to make them feel more part of a common European space. The Year’s motto is: “Our heritage: where the past meets the future”.