Comece: Christian heritage of Europe. Mgr. Lebeaupin (apostolic nuncio to the EU), “Europe cannot be built if peoples do not learn to know each other”

(From our correspondent in Brussels) For the Church, the European Year of Cultural Heritage chosen by the European Union for 2018 “is an opportunity to learn more about our religious heritage, which is part of the cultural heritage, and get to know the EU peoples better. Europe will not be built if its peoples do not learn to know each other”. This was said by mgr. Alain Lebeaupin, apostolic nuncio to the European Union, who today attended the Conference promoted in Brussels by Comece about the “Christian heritage of Europe”, as part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage. “The Catholic Church, the reformed Churches and the Orthodox Churches have a responsibility, because all through history the Church has played a key role, not only in culture but also in the development of peoples’ identity that differs from one people to another, as different as is the expression of the Church in art, in music, in the great architectural works. Today, it is important to know the past, not for the past but to learn more about the peoples that make up the common European home today”.