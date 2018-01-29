Pope Francis: “Veritatis Gaudium”, “networking” between ecclesiastical universities for “creative apologetics” on the “borderline”

“Networking” between ecclesiastical universities, to develop that “creative apologetics” which remains “faithful on the borderline”. This is what Pope Francis suggested in his “Veritatis Gaudium” as the fourth fundamental criterion for the renewal and revival of ecclesiastical studies in the context of a Church that “goes forth”. Indeed, the Pope stressed the importance of “networking between those institutions worldwide that cultivate and promote ecclesiastical studies, in order to set up suitable channels of cooperation also with academic institutions in the different countries and with those inspired by different cultural and religious traditions. At the same time, specialized centres of research need to be established in order to study the epochal issues affecting humanity today and to offer appropriate and realistic paths for their resolution”. “Think of one world with a common plan”, Pope Francis suggested, building on the legacy of his Evangelii Gaudium, from which he also borrowed a powerful image for approaching the relationship between faith and culture: that of the “polyhedron, which reflects the convergence of all its parts, each of which preserves its distinctiveness”.