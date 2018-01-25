EU Commission: Brussels, first European summit on education. Navracsics, “better life skills to all citizens”

Bruxelles, 25 gennaio: l'intervento di Tibor Navracsics

(Brussels) “Education should provide citizens, young and old, with the skills they need to have a rewarding life and build communities. Though education is the responsibility of the member states, EU-wide cooperation needs to be upgraded”. This was stated by EU Commissioner Tibor Navracsics, as he opened the first European summit on education in Brussels. Such event, which will go on until tonight, follows on the Goteborg meeting of November 2017, when the EU Commission “spoke of the idea of creating a European education space by 2025, and on the December’s European Council, where the member states said they wanted to do more for education”. For 18 EU education ministers and educational professionals as well as delegates from all over Europe, today’s is “an important opportunity to meet and discuss the future of education in Europe”. This is the first in a number of summits: the second one will take place in Autumn 2019. Navracsics added: “We must make the most of the potential of education to build resilient societies, to develop a feeling of belonging, and to make people experience the European identity in all its diversity. To help achieve such goal, we want to encourage language learning, make sure diplomas are recognised anywhere in the European Union, make European universities join forces as much as they can, and make studying in a different EU country even easier”.