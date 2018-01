foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Unfortunately, we continue to receive alarming news from the Democratic Republic of Congo”. The Pope said this before greeting the Italian-speaking faithful as he usually does at the end of his Wednesday Audience in St Peter’s Square. “I renew my appeal to everyone to commit themselves to avoiding every form of violence”, Pope Francis said: “The Church, for her part, – he remarked – wants to make her contribution to peace and the common good of society”.