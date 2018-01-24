EU Commission to Romania: “Safeguard the independence of the judiciary and combat corruption”

Jean-Claude Juncker e Frans Timmermans

(Brussels) “We are following the latest developments in Romania with concern. The independence of Romania’s judicial system and its capacity to fight corruption effectively are essential cornerstones for a strong Romania in the European Union”. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and First Vice President Frans Timmermans wrote that in a joint declaration today. In the month of November, the Commission had already asked the Romanian parliament and government “to ensure full transparency and take proper account of consultations in the legislative process on the justice laws”. Today, the Commission calls on “the Romanian Parliament to rethink the course of action proposed, to open up the debate in line with the Commission’s recommendations and to build a broad consensus on the way forward. The Commission reiterates its readiness to cooperate with and support the Romanian authorities in this process”. The Commission “will look thoroughly at the final amendments at the justice law, the criminal codes and the laws on conflict of interest and corruption to determine the impact on efforts to safeguard the independence of the judiciary and combat corruption”.