Croatia: Zagreb, pastoral theological congress on intra-ecclesial dialogue. Card. Puljic (Sarajevo), “many media, but man is alone”

“Today there are many means of communication but man has never been so alienated and alone”: the Cardinal of Sarajevo, Vinko Puljic, said this at the 58th pastoral theological congress on “intra-ecclesial dialogue, cooperation and co-responsibility” that is taking place at the Interdiocesan Seminary in Zagreb since yesterday. The Cardinal warned of the danger of a broken communication between people and of man “losing himself” in a globalised world. “Without a heart and a soul, there is no dialogue”, the cardinal stressed, convinced of the importance of listening, which requires patience and humility in accepting others”. The cardinal went on to stress the importance of “educating in dialogue”, which requires us to be “open to others, without losing our own identity”. Other topics addressed at the pastoral theological congress in Zagreb included: the profile of the pastoral worker; cooperation between catechists and parish priests; the parish church as a meeting place; and the media at the service of inter-church dialogue. The event will end on 25 January with the plenary session chaired by the Dean of the Catholic Faculty of Theology of the University of Zagreb, Mario Cifrak.