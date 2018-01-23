EU: Brussels, a two-day conference about European space and defence policies

(Brussels) How can the European space policy and dedicated European programmes, such as Copernicus, Galileo and Egnos, help a Europe that is called to protect and defend its citizens, a strong and growth-boosting industry, a connected society and economy, a safe and sustainable mobility, a better quality air and climate commitments: all these items will be discussed at the 10th Conference on European Space Policy, which will start today and which for two days (January 23rd and 24th) will bring to Brussels European Commission members and political leaders, as well as people from the business, research and civilian worlds. The conference will also have to find out how to achieve such goals as part of the next long-term financial framework. The conference will be opened by the EU High Representative, Federica Mogherini, and by the Domestic Market Commissioner, Elzbieta Bieจฝkowska; guest speakers will include Commissioners Maros Sefcovic (energy), Gจนnther Oettinger (budget and human resources), Violeta Bulc (transport) and Mariya Gabriel (digital economy and society). In this scenario, the EU Commission will announce the winner of the new EIC Horizon prize, which, the EU Commission explains, will be given to a project for the development of a cheap and technologically-independent solution for the launch of light satellites into the low earth orbit. In addition, during the conference, Mogherini will take part in the signing of an agreement between SatCen and the European Space Agency, to strengthen cooperation and synergism between defence and security operations.