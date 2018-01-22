Principality of Monaco: ecumenical prayer for Christian unity under the big top

The Churches of Monaco-Monte Carlo will pray together for Christian Unity under the big top at 7pm tonight. Indeed, the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is currently underway coinciding with the 42nd International Circus Festival which started on 18 January 2018. It has been customary in recent years to include the prayer for unity in the official programme of the Festival. In the centre ring, under the world-famous Big Top (Chapiteau) of Fontvieille, will be “some of the award-winning artists of the 42nd Festival, Christian community leaders, choir singers, and the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra”, the programme reads. The Catholic Church will be represented by the Archbishop of Monaco, Mgr. Bernard Barsi, and by Fr. Patrick Keppel, Bishops’ Delegate for Ecumenism.