Canada: diocese of Québec, from 216 to 37 parishes. Card. Lacroix, “renewing the encounter with Christ to form missionary communities”

Il cardinale Gérald Cyprien Lacroix (Quebec, Canada)

“To promote evangelisation”, the map of the parishes in the diocese of Québec, Canada, is being deeply renovated. A second stage of the process started on January 1st, that saw the number of parishes drop from 130 to 64; in 2020, when the renovation will be completed, there will be 37 parishes. In 2011, when the process began, they were 216. “It is the most important grouping of parishes in the history of the Catholic Church in Québec”, the website of the archdiocese says, “a key change to group lively parish forces together and promote evangelisation”. The new pastoral teams that will be formed will have to coordinate what the archbishop of Québec, card. Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, called a “communion of communities”. All “communions” are called to define their new way of working together by 2020. The archdiocese provides “supporters” to help with the transition. The administrative reorganisation of the so-called “fabrique d’églises”, the boards that run the parishes (buildings, cemeteries and finances), is the most delicate one, but it will “relieve priests and release more resources for missions”. “I am sure”, card. Lacroix wrote to the diocese on January 17th, “that such pastoral groupings will help us propose or renew the personal and joint encounter with Christ, to form communities of missionary disciples”.