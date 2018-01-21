Abuse: Card. O’Malley, Pope recognizes failures of those in the Church who committed them

In a statement published on the website Boston Catholic, Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston and President of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, reiterated Pope Francis’ commitment to the victims of sexual abuse by clergy. “It is understandable – the statement reads – that Pope Francis’ statements yesterday in Santiago, Chile, were a source of great pain for survivors of sexual abuse by clergy or any other perpetrator”. The Cardinal recalled that words conveying the message: “If you cannot prove your claims, then you will not be believed” make those who have suffered “reprehensible criminal violations of their human dignity” feel abandoned and “relegate survivors to discredited exile”. “Not having been personally involved in the cases that were the subject of yesterday’s interview – Cardinal O’Malley explained – I cannot address why the Holy Father chose the particular words he used at that time. What I do know, however, is that Pope Francis fully recognizes the egregious failures of the Church and its clergy who abused children, and the devastating impact those crimes have had on survivors and their loved ones”. “Accompanying the Holy Father at numerous meetings with survivors, I have witnessed his pain of knowing the depth and breadth of the wounds inflicted on those who were abused and that the process of recovery can take a lifetime”, Card. O’ Malley pointed out: “The Pope’s statements that there is no place in the life of the Church for those who would abuse children – the statement goes on to say – and that we must adhere to zero tolerance for these crimes are genuine and they are his commitment”. “My prayers and concern will always be with the survivors and their loved ones. We can never undo the suffering they experienced or fully heal their pain. In some cases we must accept that even our efforts to offer assistance can be a source of distress for survivors and that we must quietly pray for them while providing support in fulfillment of our moral obligation. I remain dedicated to work for the healing of all who have been so harmed and for vigilance in doing all that is possible to ensure the safety of children in the community of the Church so that these crimes never happen again”. Probably the Pope, who in recent years has done a lot for abuse victims, did not mean that the victims are slanderers, but that some groups are using this tragedy to make accusations against a bishop also with slander.