EU Parliament: AFCO committee votes seat distribution. First Brexit effect

(Brussels) Remarkable battle at the Committee on Constitutional Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, 23 January: MEPs are actually asked to vote the report on the future composition of the Assembly, made by Danuta Maria Hübner and Pedro Silva Pereira. The different composition will depend on Brexit, that is, the UK leaving the EU. The official divorce should take place by 29 March 2019, just before the elections for the new 2019-2024 European Parliament. 73 British MEPs will be missing. Therefore, AFCO is formulating a proposal for the new Parliament composition (specified in the Treaties); then, the Council will have the final say. The “Motivation” of the Hubner-Silva Pereira report says: “Parliament seat distribution is a politically sensitive question; it is direct impact of citizen representation on the only directly elected European institution. In that context, it is extremely important to make sure the composition of the European Parliament will rely on fair, transparent, objective, and sustainable principles”.