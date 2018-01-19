Austria: national mourning over death of Ute Bock, a volunteer supporting refugees. Mgr Landau (Caritas), “she restored hope to many”

There is great mourning throughout Austria for the sudden death of Ute Bock, who passed away this morning after a brief illness. Ute Bock, 76, a historical volunteer who started numerous campaigns in support of migrants and refugees, is mourned today by Caritas President, Mgr Michael Landau, who described her in a press release as an “Austrian civil society leader” and “a role model for people on the margins of society”. For Landau, her “unconditional efforts were impressive” and the “clarity and determination” she showed in her commitment to anyone who needed help was also remarkable. Landau recalled that “by her work, she restored hope to many people”, showing that “we must not close our eyes in the face of difficult challenges”. In a message of condolence, the Austrian Federal President, Alexander Van der Bellen, said that Ute Bock showed “what is a human being”, recalling that the woman was awarded the Order of Merit of the Republic of Austria. By her continuous and tireless efforts, Ute Bock helped resolve thousands of emergencies, thus “making possible the beginning of a dignified and responsible life for so many people”, Van der Bellen said. The UN refugee agency UNHCR recalled that Ute Bock had won the Refugee Award in 2000.