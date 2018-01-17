Court of Human Rights: fact sheets about Strasbourg’s law. “Making sure the convention is enforced”

(Strasbourg) The European Court of Human Rights has posted five new fact sheets about its law. Access to the Internet and freedom to receive and send information; revocation of nationality; accompanied and unaccompanied migrant children in detention; lawyers’ professional secrecy are the points addressed by these new sheets that add up to the about sixty “theme sheets” already available on the website. As explained in a note issued by the Court, the purpose is “providing readers with a quick overview of the most relevant cases about each issue”. Such materials are “regularly updated to follow the developments of the law”. In this way, the Court intends to “improve knowledge” of its rulings “for the press, the national authorities and the citizens of the members states of the Council of Europe, for a better nationwide enforcement of the European Convention on Human Rights”. Actually, to make the Convention more effective, “the member states must make sure the Convention and its law are enforced nationwide”, the release goes on. The sheets can be downloaded from the website of the Court (http://www.echr.coe.int/ from the ‘press’ section).