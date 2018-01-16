Norway: Sunday Mass alms can now be given with a smartphone and an app

In a digital era, you no longer need to have your purse with you to give your alms at Sunday Mass, you only need your smartphone. Instead of putting your coins in the basket, now you can pay through an app you download on your smartphone. This news was posted on the website of St. Olav’s parish church, Trondheim Cathedral, in Norway. The app is called Vipps. It’s a “method many people already know” in the country, the release explains. You only have to select “Den katolske kirke MIdtnorge”, then choose whether you want to give alms or help with the cost of the traditional “coffee and cakes” that are served to the devotees after Sunday Mass or if you want to make a donation to St. Olav’s Cathedral. “Those who are not familiar with Vipps yet only need to download the app”, the release goes on. “It’s a simple, user-friendly procedure. This method makes paying easier and accounting simpler”.