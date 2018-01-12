World Day of Migrants and Refugees: UK, English Bishops committed to taking in and including them. Outrage about the situation in Calais

Il vescovo Paul McAleenan

The Migratory Policies Department of the English Bishops Conference “will give priority to its work with the UK government and other partners to create welcoming places and provide properly-funded communal sponsoring schemes to parishes all over England, to be used to accept, protect, promote and include refugees in our communities and in society as a whole”. This is the commitment that Bishop Paul McAleenan, director of such Department, has taken on in the run-up to the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, which will be celebrated on January 14th. In a message posted on the website of the Bishops Conference, the bishop quotes Pope Francis’s message for the Day by listing the four imperatives mentioned by the Pope and practical tips for “close cooperation with state institutions and other agencies as well as for individuals”. And it is to the governmental institutions of the United Kingdom and France that the English Bishops have recently called on, again, to make an appeal about the situation in Calais, where, despite the so-called “jungle” having been pulled down, many young migrants are still camped in uncertain and undignified conditions.