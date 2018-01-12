EU: Bulgarian presidency inauguration. Tusk, “history of the Balkans more dramatic than Game of Thrones”. Commitment to stability and prosperity

(Sofia) “The history of the Balkans is more dramatic and interesting than the screenplay of ‘Game of Thrones’ even if there are no dragons in it”. The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said this in his address at the opening ceremony of the Bulgarian presidency yesterday evening in Sofia. President Tusk’s speech, delivered in perfect Bulgarian with references dear to the hearts of Bulgarians, immediately earned him great public appreciation, turning him into a social media star. “We would all like it – he went on to say – if the present and future of the Balkans were less like dramatic screenplays”. “Stability, security, prosperity – this is what the people of the whole region deserve”, he said, and “the EU’s purpose is to help make this screenplay a reality”. President Tusk also stressed the importance of having made the Western Balkans a priority of the Bulgarian presidency, and said Bulgarians would be able to “rise” to this “difficult task”. At the end of his speech, the president of the European Council wished Bulgaria a successful presidency, just as successful as world-famous Bulgarian footballer with FC Barcelona Hristo Stoichkov.