EU: Bulgarian presidency inauguration. Juncker, “crucial moment for Europe”. Bulgaria should join eurozone and Schengen area

Sofia: Juncker con il premier bulgaro Borissov

(Sofia) Bulgaria’s six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union began with a touching ceremony, rich in meaning for Bulgaria and for the EU leaders attending the inauguration, which took place at the “Ivan Vazov” National Theater in Sofia yesterday evening. We are “at a crucial moment when the European Union must deliver on a number of initiatives for our citizens and shape our Union’s future”, the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said in his speech. In it, he praised the efforts made by the Bulgarians, especially the sacrifices of the modest part of society, who strongly believe “in the European future”. Juncker, from Luxembourg, recalled Bulgaria’s accession to the EU eleven years ago, and the signature of the Accession Treaty, which took place in a Luxembourgish abbey in 2005. In the next six months, “the Bulgarian voice will be heard loudly” in Europe. Also, the president of the Commission reaffirmed its conviction that Bulgaria should join the eurozone and the Schengen area. “In the Balkan region, there is great concern for the many issues on the agenda”, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said, referring to the cohesion policy, the situation in Crimea, the misunderstandings between Croatia and Slovenia, and the talks with Poland. Before delivering his speech, President Borissov asked for the blessing of Bulgarian Patriarch Neofit, who was also in attendance.