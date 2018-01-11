EU: Sofia, Bulgarian presidency inauguration. Four priorities: young people, Balkans, security, digital economy

(Brussels) The inauguration ceremony for Bulgaria’s six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union is scheduled for today. The European Commission, led by President Jean-Claude Juncker, is on a visit to Sofia today and tomorrow for a series of official events and business meetings with Bulgarian government ministers to discuss the presidency programme. The programme will be officially presented at the European Parliament during next week’s Plenary Session in Strasbourg where Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will arrive on Wednesday, 17 January. Among those attending today’s inauguration ceremony are European Council President Donald Tusk and the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. The priorities of the Bulgarian presidency are inspired by the motto “United we stand strong”, which is also the motto of the coat of arms of the Republic of Bulgaria. “The presidency – a statement reads – will work with its partners on unity among the member states and the EU institutions to provide concrete solutions to build a stronger, more secure and solidary Europe”. Over the next six months, “the presidency will focus on four key areas: future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability and digital economy”. The website of the presidency is www.eu2018.bg.