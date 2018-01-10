United Kingdom: “God calls”, new App for young Catholics in the UK to “build a solid relationship with God”

“God calls” is the new App for English Catholics aged 16 to 35 to “help them go deep with God, and build solid ground with Him through prayer, the lives of the Saints, and Scripture”. It was developed and just launched by the National Office for Vocation of the Bishops’ Conference of England: it is a bit like a “tool-kit” in that it offers prayers for three moments of the day, the daily Gospel and questions to prompt reflection. There is also a function that allows you to jot down your answers so that you can track your spiritual journey “day by day”. With the App, you can catch up on the Pope’s Tweets, take a monthly quiz, or browse the guide to find retreats or prayer festivals. Another resource is the “mini-biographies of the Saints”. “Use the App daily, and slowly (we don’t think God does pressure) and in time you will hear his Call”, reads the presentation of this tool that invites you to “take a journey of spiritual discovery with Christ”: “His desire is for your happiness, whether as a priest, a sister, brother, or as a married or lay follower of Jesus”. To download the App, please go to www.godcalls.co.uk.