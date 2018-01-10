Poland: Three Kings parades in 650 cities with over one million participants. Fundraising for missions

1.2 million people attended the Three Kings processions organized in 650 Polish cities, the spokesman for the Polish Bishops, Fr. Pawel Rytel-Andrianik, announced, calling such a turnout “a great success”. The religious and traditional character of the celebration “unites the Poles”, he said. Rytel-Andrianik also stressed that a fundraising campaign was held during the parades for cultural and educational institutions operating in Eastern European countries. Also, the faithful who attended religious services on the Feast of the Epiphany were invited to contribute to the Missions Fund established in 2000 by the Commission for Missions of the Polish Bishops’ Conference to cover the costs of training for missionaries. In his ad-hoc message, the president of the Commission, Mgr. Jerzy Mazur, recalled the over 2,000 Polish missionaries operating in almost 100 countries across the world who “preach the Gospel while also doing numerous works of charity by helping the poor and the sick”. “These works of charity are an important testimony of love for our neighbour”, the prelate stressed.