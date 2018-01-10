Poland: Catholic Church Statistics Institute, “less believers at Sunday Masses” but “deep popular devotion” remains

“Polish religiosity has been radically changing for many years, in tune with social changes on the whole”, said Father Wojciech Sadlon, director of the Catholic Church Statistics Institute in Poland, pointing out the decrease in the number of people going to Mass – equalling 3.1% in 2016 – with respect to the previous year. In 1989, 46.7% of Polish Catholics took part in the Sunday Mass, but today just 36.7%. The number of people receiving the Holy Communion was 16% in 2016, going down 1% with respect to 2015. “We have to face the challenges which George Weigel calls ‘Evangelical Catholicism’, where faith is the basis for family life, as well as professional and social life”, said the bishop, specifying that Poland is characterised by a deeply popular devotion handed down from one generation to the next. Today, says Fr. Sadlon, “decrease in religiosity affects youth to a deeper extent”, and that is due to the educational model “based on professional skills, and for which, freedom means lack of limits, above all”. It is “the consequence of the liberal democratic system in a free market society”, said Fr. Sadlon, adding that “the Polish society is changing very quickly, and more and more young people are supporting conservative opinions, criticising the current economic system, and taking part in nationalistic and patriotic movements”.