Migration: EU Commission report. Dramatic drop in arrivals in August. Avramopoulos, progress in rehoming but that’s not enough

Bruxelles, 6 settembre: il commissario alle migrazioni Dimitris Avramopoulos (foto SIR/CE)

(Brussels) “The progress made and the results achieved in the last two years are greater than those of the previous twenty years”: this is the satisfaction expressed at a press conference this morning by the Migration Commissioner, Dimitris Avramopoulos, who presented the EU Commission reports on the implementation of the EU initiatives for migration and external borders. “Migration is manageable now”, considering that in August 2017 migrants coming through the Central Mediterranean coast were 81% less than in August 2016. In Greece, the number of arrivals decreased by as much as 97% after the EU-Turkey agreement of March 2016; 10 thousand Syrians rehomed by Greece; 1,896 illegal migrants sent back to Turkey. In this area of the agreement, though, “more efforts need to be made”, says the Report published by the EU Executive today. Another positive figure, according to the EU Commissioner, is that nearly 28 thousand people have been rehomed according to the EU scheme, i.e. 2,300 people a month by Italy and Greece. This does not change the fact that the amount agreed in the 2015 scheme was 120 thousand people to be rehomed, Avramopulos pointed out, and the obligation still applies even after the end of September for people arrived in Italy and Greece before that date (the EU Court of Justice ruled about rehoming today). Some countries have already met their obligations or are about to meet them (Malta, Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Sweden). Others, such as Hungary and Poland, have not “rehomed one single person”, the Report states.