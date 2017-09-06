Migration: asylum seekers relocation, Slovakia and Hungary lose case before EU Court. “Necessary to help Italy and Greece”

(Brussels) The European Court of Justice has dismissed the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary against the provisional mechanism for the mandatory relocation of asylum seekers. “That mechanism actually contributes to enabling Greece and Italy to deal with the impact of the 2015 migration crisis”, a press release from the Luxembourg-based Court reads. “In response to the migration crisis that affected Europe in the summer of 2015, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision in order to help Italy and Greece deal with the massive inflow of migrants. The decision provides for the relocation from those two Member States to other EU Member States, over a period of two years, of 120 000 persons in clear need of international protection”. Slovakia and Hungary, however, – which, like the Czech Republic and Romania, had voted against the adoption of that decision in the Council – asked the Court of Justice to annul it; to support their case, they “put forward pleas seeking to show that the adoption of the decision was vitiated by errors of a procedural nature or arising from the choice of an inappropriate legal basis; and that the decision was neither a suitable response to the migrant crisis nor necessary for that purpose”. By today’s judgment, the Court “dismisses in their entirety the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary” with a detailed explanation of the reasons behind the judgement based on Article 78(3) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.