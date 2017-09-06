Germany: Münster, international meeting of prayer. “Avenues of Peace. Religions and cultures in a dialogue”

“Avenues of Peace. Religions and cultures in a dialogue” is the theme of the 2017 international meeting of prayer for peace, organised by Community of Sant’Egidio, which will be opening in Münster, Germany, on September 10th. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani will be there to give an “opening address”, along with Andrea Riccardi, founder of Community of Sant’Egidio, the president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, and then the imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyeb, the rabbi of Frankfurt, Avichai Apel, the patriarch of Antioch, John X, and the president of Rissho Kosei Kai Buddhism, Kosho Niwano. The 5 thousand people expected to go to Münster will discuss twenty-four different topics on September 11th and the morning of September 12th: Europe, environment, terrorism, social justice, war, childhood, persecution of Christians, peace and nonviolence, to mention just a few. Guest speakers include big names from the academic, political and economic worlds and leaders of different religious traditions, from all over the world. In the afternoon of Tuesday, September 12th, the attendees will move to Osnabrück for a prayer for peace, which will take place “in different places, depending on each religious tradition”. A “procession for peace” will bring everyone together on the central Marktplatz for the final ceremony, the proclamation, the issuance nd the signing of the appeal for peace 2017.