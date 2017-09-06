Czech Republic: ecumenical commission on 17th-century czech church history starting its work

(Bratislava) – The Commission on 17th-Century Czech Church History has been established by the joint decision of the Czech Bishops’ Conference and the Ecumenical Council of Churches in the Czech Republic, with a view to “finding a way to understand this period of Bohemian and Moravian history, which is traumatizing for many people in society even after several centuries”. Thorough ecumenical research into the era of several Church reforms and religious and political conflicts will last until 2021, with special focus on problematic events in the Czech history, especially the re-Catholicization period. “The aim of the Commission´s work should be to deepen ecumenical dialogue and mutual collaboration, and to appeal to society to focus on what we have in common rather than on things that divide us”, says Cardinal Dominik Duka, member of the Commission and president of the Czech Bishops’ Conference. “There will be an effort to eliminate prejudice and to consider past events in a spirit of truth, led by Christ”, concludes Daniel Zenaty, president of the Ecumenical Council of Churches.