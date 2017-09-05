Kosovo: Pristina, sanctuary dedicated to Mother Theresa. Don Giergij (vicar of the diocese), “An epoch-making day for the Church”

The Eucharistic liturgy during which the sanctuary was consecrated to Mother Theresa has just finished in Pristina, Kosovo. The liturgy was officiated by Pope Francis’s special envoy, Albanian cardinal Ernest Simoni Troshani, and the temple was consecrated by mgr. Dodë Gjergji, apostolic administrator of Prizren, as mentioned in Pope Francis’s letter posted on August 29th, that was read out during the celebration. Speaking to the media before the celebration, the vicar of the diocese of Pristina-Prizren, Don Lush Giergij, called this “an epoch-making day for the Church”. The celebration was also attended by the president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, and by the highest dignitaries of the State. “One year ago, I attended the ceremony for the canonisation of Mother Theresa in Vatican City. A symbol of goodness, love and solidarity with people who suffer, Saint Teresa promoted our values all over the world”, the president of Albania wrote on his Facebook profile. “Today, we celebrate twice: the anniversary of the canonisation of Saint Teresa and the dedication of the cathedral of Pristina, named after her”.