Germany: Munich, international congress of Renovabis. “The crisis as a chance for Europe. The responsibility of the Churches”

“The crisis as a chance for Europe. The responsibility of the Churches” is the title of the XXI international congress of Renovabis, an agency of the Catholic Church that since 1993 has been working in support of Christians in Central and Eastern Europe, opening in Munich tomorrow. “When, nearly three decades ago, the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe managed to get rid of the grip of Communist regimes, in the West many people believed with great confidence that the idea of the free democratic State would almost automatically prevail in Central and Eastern Europe”, card. Reinhard Marx, president of the German bishops, writes in a letter to the attendees issued today. “However, we also see that, even in the Western countries – at least in some parts of the populations –, the bases of our political and social systems are no longer to be taken for granted”, so this rises the question of how “Christians could help protect and strengthen the positive results of freedom and justice for everyone, while fighting developments towards authoritarian and nationalistic ideas”. Another cue for reflection that the cardinal sends to the politicians, economists, ecclesial leaders taking part in the congress is that of migration: “Can our solidarity stop at the borders of Europe, despite global crises and war scenarios?” “To answer these questions honestly and without excuses, one must be willing to find the right answers and work at the solutions”.