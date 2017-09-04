Poland: PM Szydlo against EU. “No blackmail and cuts in EU funding because we do not agree with migration policies”

Brussels “will not break us”, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said in an interview published in today’s issue of Poland’s conservative weekly “Sieci”, a statement which also inspires the front cover. “We do not accept blackmail and cuts in EU funding because we do not agree with the EU’s migration policies and the relocation of migrants based on quotas”, the PM stressed, adding that “Poland has a right to its share of the Community funds”. The PM also makes clear that Poland will “reject the diktat of the EU’s largest states” and calls for “European rules to be respected”. Ms Szydlo also refers to the reforms of the judiciary and the media which, in her opinion, are “necessary”, although they have raised concerns in Brussels and even in Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel has already warned against possible violations of the rule of law in Poland. According to Ms Szydlo, “Berlin might be seeking to weaken Poland” through opposition parties that – in her opinion – are “ready to do whatever they are asked to do”. These words take on a special significance in the context of the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s attack on Poland (1 September) and of the recent debate over the war compensations that Germans would still have to pay Poland.