Catholics and Orthodox: meeting of Joint International Commission for Dialogue in Greece from tomorrow

From tomorrow to 9 September 2017, a meeting will be held of the Coordinating Committee of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church. The meeting – the Holy See Press Office informs ­– will take place in Leros, Greece, hosted by the Orthodox Metropolitan Paisios (Aravantinos) of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. The works will be chaired by Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, and the Archbishop of Telmessos Iob (Getcha), of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. After the joint document “Synodality and primacy during the first millennium. Towards a common understanding in service to the unity of the Church”, published last September in Chieti, Italy, the Coordinating Committee has the task of planning the future steps in Catholic-Orthodox theological dialogue.