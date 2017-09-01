Denmark: educational aids from the Catholic and Lutheran Churches for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. “From conflict to community”

The educational aids that the Danish Catholic Schools Association (Facs), in partnership with the Danish Church’s Media Centre, produced for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation will be published today. The aids and three 30-minute videos, called “From conflict to community”, aim at taking secondary-school students in a journey through history, led by Nanna, a Lutheran girl, and Francis, a Catholic boy. The first part of the journey goes through 1500 years in the history of Christianity, from its birth and from the foundation of the Church to Rome and Wittemberg, in the footsteps of Luther and the events of the Reformation, “to make” young people “get a better insight into the origin of what they believe in” and “the differences between Christians and Protestants”. The third stage of the journey sees instead “Nanna and Francis go back to Denmark and take stock of what they learnt along the way”: in their exchanges, the two young people tell each other “what the Catholic Church and the national Church, Denmark, are like nowadays, what makes them happy in their own Church, and what they love about each other’s Church, and then they discuss how religions are used to create conflict nowadays and what to do to avoid this”. In the videos, the two young people’s questions are answered by a Catholic priest and by a pastor of the national church, who present the key topics of Christianity.