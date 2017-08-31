The Day of Creation: European Churches’ message, “part of the problem is in our selfishness”

“Recent developments remind us of the urgency of relentless climate change, the loss of biodiversity, the rising heaping of waste, and lots more challenges. While we are aware that there are multiple causes, we cannot forget that part of the problem is in our selfishness, lack of attention and widespread misjudgement of the world as a source of profit”. This has been written in a joint statement, named “The Time of Creation: a time of prayer for the world and the environment”, by the three European organisations Kek (Conference of European Churches), Ccee (Council of European Bishops Conferences) and Ecen (European Christian Environmental Network) in the run-up to the Day of Creation. “Christians of all traditions – they write – acknowledge that Creation is God’s gift. That’s why we are called to take care of it and manage it responsibly”. Hence the invitation to the European Churches to celebrate “A Time of Creation”, from September 1st to October 4th 2017.