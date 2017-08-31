Sweden: Diocese of Stockholm, 9 “rules of thumb” for social users. “Too many offensive comments even from Catholics”

Since “we see many offensive comments from Catholics on social media forums”, here at the Chancery of Stockholm we have issued some rules for good communication”. Interviewed by SIR news agency, Kristina Hellner, communication officer at the Swedish Diocese, comments on the 9 “rules of thumb” that the Vicar Fr. Fredrik Emanuelson and his aides have prepared at the chancery, which have just been released on the website www.katolskakyrkan.se. “Show respect for other human beings, regardless of the opinions they express; use factual arguments; believe in the good faith of others; show empathy and sympathy; make no personal accusations” are just some of the rules. Also, “Do not judge, do not condemn. When you write on social media, consider if you want to follow the ‘tit for tat’ principle. When you share pictures or videos of other people on social media always ask the permission of those involved”. Finally, “If you express your views as a Catholic, bear in mind that you become the face of the Catholic Church”. Kristina Hellner goes on to say: “As all of us represent our faith, our Church and now also a cardinal, we deem it important to remind people that they should be polite and kind on social media. Actually, it should not be necessary to do that, but some people write bad and inappropriate things and we do not want them associated with the Catholic Church”.