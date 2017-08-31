Germany: two houses in Münster and Hamburg for children in need and young trainees

This is a special time of the year for two bodies promoting hospitality and education in Germany: the institution “St Mauritz’ Children’s Home” in Münster is celebrating its 175th anniversary. Changes in the social fabric have led to a major overhaul in the way institutional care is provided, so the original orphanage is now a modern building managing and planning education, games and training. Its name today is “St Mauritz’ Home Serving Children and Youth”. It relies on over 150 social and educational professionals, psychologists and special needs experts, and provides support and assistance activities tailored to the needs of boys and girls and their parents. Children can find a shelter and receive education and care when needed. St Mauritz’ goal has not changed over the past 175 years: to achieve an appropriate and sustainable future – its spokespersons explain – for every child, every teen, every family. On 19 September, then, Archbishop Stefan Hesse will bless the premises of a hostel in Hamburg built by the Kolping Association which will accommodate 49 young trainees who will be able to rent 22sm apartments with bathroom, kitchenette and larder at a reduced price. Given the high rents non-resident students have to pay for their accommodation, “a house is a form of help for the less well-off – Martina Sturm-May, executive director at Kolping Housing, explains – since social disadvantage stems from the housing situation in big cities”.