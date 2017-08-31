Denmark: mgr. Kozon (Copenhagen), “needless requirements” in the bill of law on non-Lutheran religious communities

The bishop of Copenhagen, Czeslav Kozon, takes position again on the bill of law on non-Lutheran religious communities that has been discussed in the last few months. In a letter to the Ministry of Ecclesial Affairs posted on the website of the diocese today, mgr. Kozon says he is “grateful for the opportunity to take position in the consultation again” but repeats he is “sorry” that the bill of law seems to be aimed to “having more control over communities of faith” and lays down “needless requirements”. The bishop lists a few points that are unclear or “too demanding”, such as the fact that, under such law, religious marriages should be celebrated in Danish by a legally acknowledged and authorised priest: “The universality of the Catholic Church” makes “members from all over the world be in Denmark” and marriages take place in other languages or with a foreign priest, friend or relative: in such circumstances, let the law give the option to “get a special authorisation to celebrate a legally valid marriage in Denmark”. As to financial rules, the bishop points out that, without prejudice to transparency, “stricter requirements on accounting mean that the communities have to pay high costs for professional accountants and auditors”. Or, “the law should not prevent anonymous donations” from abroad to “communities that have never given any problems to Danish society”. Or that, if the leader of a religious community, “is guilty of fraud, without the other members being aware of it”, it is not fair that “the appointment may be revoked by the Ministry of Ecclesial Affairs”.