Pope Francis: “listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor who suffer from ecological imbalances”

“The day after tomorrow, 1st September, we will celebrate the Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. To mark the occasion, my dear brother Bartholomew, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, and I have prepared a Message”, Pope Francis said at the end of today’s general audience in St Peter’s Square. “In it – he continued – we invite all to assume a respectful and responsible attitude towards Creation. We also appeal, to all who have influential roles, to listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor, who suffer most from ecological imbalances”.