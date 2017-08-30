Approfondimenti
Politics Contenuto disponibile in Italiano

North Korea: Guterres’s accusation (UN), “meeting international obligations and reopening dialogue”

 

UN general Secretary Antonio Guterres condemns the latest launch of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in breach of the resolutions of the Security Council. “Such launch endangers regional security and stability, and the efforts made to make room for dialogue”, he states. The General Secretary calls the North Korean Government to “fully meet its international obligations and work to reopen communication channels”. The General Secretary stays in touch with all the parties concerned.

 

Mondo