Malta: Catholic Church proposing events for the “Time of Creation”. Mass  officiated by archbishop Scicluna on September 2nd

Mons. Charles J. Scicluna, arcivescovo di Malta

A tight schedule of events is the one the Environmental Commission of the Catholic Church of Malta, along with the Nature Trust Malta, has organised for the “Time of Creation” (1 September – 4 October). The opening will be marked by solemn Mass in the co-cathedral of Valletta, on Saturday, September 2nd, officiated by archbishop Charles J. Scicluna. But, the day before, special prayers for Creation will already be held in all Churches across Malta and Gozo. The Time of Creation will be closed by a celebration in Valletta on October 1st, officiated by bishop Mario Grech. Then, the calendar includes a tour of Xrobb l Għaġin Nature Park and Centre for Sustainable Development, during which Paul Pace from the University of Malta will give a speech about the encyclical Laudato si’; a photography exhibition will be set up in Gozo in September. A public meeting about “Laudato si’: interreligious and lay prospects about the care of Creation” will be held at the Millennium Chapel, in Paceville, on October 4th. Guest speakers will include Christian, Jewish, Muslim delegates and delegates from environmental NGOs; the nuncio, Alessandro D’Errico, and the European Environment Commissioner, Karmenu Vella, are expected to be there to. The meeting will pave the way to the International Conference “Our Ocean”, organised by the EU in St Julian on October 5-6. In a notice from the Environment Commission, president Mario Camenzuli invited “all Maltese to reflect on how they take care of the environment”.