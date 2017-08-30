EU Commission: study on Roma inclusion. “More efforts towards education and employment”. 80% at risk of poverty

(Brussels) “The picture is slowly improving”, but “80% of Roma are still at risk of poverty”, according to the extensive “assessment” published today by the European Commission which looks at “how Member States are implementing their national Roma integration strategies”. The assessment highlights how the situation has changed since 2011. For instance, it shows “greater participation of Roma in early childhood education and a declining rate of early school-leavers”. Yet the problem of poverty remains, often leading to social exclusion. The European Commission’s first vice-president Frans Timmermans noted: “The EU is built on the values of tolerance and equality. These values are not yet enjoyed by every EU citizen, and that is not acceptable. Member States have to accelerate their efforts to improve Roma integration if we are to put an end to the prejudices, segregation and discrimination still felt by Roma today”. EU Commissioner for Justice Věra Jourová said: “Supported by the Commission, EU governments have put in place strategies to integrate Roma – this is important, but a first step. Nowhere is this more important than education. Roma children should have exactly the same access to schools as others”.