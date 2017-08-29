EU Parliament: Brexit, countering youth unemployment, funds for quake victims on the agenda

(Brussels) The European Parliament resumes its activities after the summer break with the same items on the agenda as in July. Tomorrow, 30 August, EP Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt will update the members of the Employment Committee on “the state of play and next steps in the Brexit negotiations, with a special focus on labour and social policies”. Agriculture Committee MEPs will hear from the Commission on the illegal use of substances containing fipronil (insecticide) at laying hen farms and the consequences for the food chain. Also tomorrow, the EP Budget Committee “is set to release an additional €500 million to counter youth unemployment, as was agreed with Council in the negotiations on the EU 2017 Budget”. The MEPs of this Committee are also set to approve using €1.2 billion from the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to “aid the recovery of the Italian regions of Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche and Umbria following the earthquakes of 2016 and 2017”. “It is – according to the EP website – the highest sum ever mobilised under the EUSF in a single instalment”.