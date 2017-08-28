The Netherlands: ecumenical celebrations at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, World Day for the Protection of Creation

On Friday, 1st September, Christians from ‘s-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands) will celebrate together the World Day for the Protection of Creation with a “procession through some places in the city where the use of land for specific activities is visible”: Bossche Broek Park, the organic market, the garden of the Noordbrabants Museum, and the gardens of the Sisters of Choorsraat and of St John’s Cathedral. Every leg of the procession will feature prayers, songs and speeches on the topics of climate change, refugees, and sustainable food and water management. A symbol will represent each leg and topic. The programme will start with an opening ceremony at the Grote Kerk at 1.30pm and will end with an ecumenical celebration at St John’s Cathedral at 5.30pm. The event is jointly organised by the Conference of Dutch Religious (KNR), the local Council of Churches, and the Diocese of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Bishop Gerard de Korte will also attend the pilgrimage. “Participants will join millions of Christians all around the world who work for the protection of Creation”, thereby participating in the initiative established by Pope Francis in connection with the initiative by the Orthodox Church which has been running since 1989.