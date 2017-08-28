St Augustine: father Moral (prior general of OsA), “may he help us to bear witness to and announce the Gospel more powerfully”

A call “to become aware of the importance of meeting St Augustine, his thought and his spirituality, so as to live our religious life more intensely as his children, with a clear identity, that he may help us bear witness to and announce the Gospel more powerfully”. It has been made by the prior general of the Order of St Augustine (OsA), father Alejandro Moral, in a letter to all the Augustinian family, to coincide with the Day of St Augustine. Wanting to send a heart-felt appeal to learn more about the spiritual father’s writings, Moral mentions the Augustinian principle that “We do not love what we do not know, nor do we know what we do not love”. A principle that “is greatly relevant and is a source of concern for us”, the prior general comments. “Our mission – he points out – is to make St Augustine known to today’s man in the circumstances we live in. Such goal will be impossible, unattainable, unless we personally read his works, unless we pray with his spirituality, unless we live his deep experience of faith”. “All this – he states – came to us through his writings. I call you to reflect on this idea today, to question ourselves, to motivate ourselves, to spend time on it, in personal and communal prayer”. And, so that “the feast of St Augustine will not be just any ordinary day in the life of each one of us and in our communities”, Moral calls everyone to take advantage “of this feast to peacefully and deeply enjoy God, the vocation we have been called to, the figure of our father St Augustine, his writings and his thought, reflecting on one of his many heart-touching texts”.