“You made us unto Yourself, and our heart is restless until it rests in you” (St Augustine’s “Confessions”, I,1,1): here’s the tweet that today, from his account Pontifex, Pope Francis dedicated to St Augustine. The Pontiff wanted to commemorate him by quoting the incipit of the Confessions.

“You made us unto Yourself, and our heart is restless until it rests in you”. (St Augustine’s “Confessions”) — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) August 28, 2017