Germany: Mgr. Kohlgraf (Mainz) at episcopal ordination, “the world is not without God”

“Be a Bishop who listens and contributes to debates both in the Church and in society!”. This is the encouragement addressed by Card. Reihnard Marx to Peter Kohlgraf at the end of yesterday’s celebration in which the latter was consecrated new Bishop of Mainz thereby making his official entry into the Diocese. The consecration took place in the Cathedral of the city on the Rhine and was presided over by Card. Kharl Lehmann, who had served as a bishop in the city until 2016, when the Pope accepted his resignation upon reaching the age limit. “Have the courage to show continuity”, Card. Marx said, referring to the office that Mgr. Kohlgraf took on by succeeding Card. Lehmann even in the German Bishops’ Conference. Card. Marx expressed his “special thanks” to the Bishop Emeritus for his generous and long service among his fellow brothers. Card. Marx also referred to the famous Carnival tradition in Mainz and Cologne, where Mgr. Kohlgraf was born, inviting the Bishop to “always show his sense of humour and his openness to the new and to every person”. At the end of the celebration, as he addressed his faithful for the first time as a Bishop, Mgr. Kohlgraf, who has so far taught moral theology, explained his “vision of the holy people of God”, saying: “God is at work among us, the world is not without God, God has not abandoned the world, on the contrary”.