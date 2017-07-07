Nuclear weapons: “Justita et Pax” Europe and USA, “credible, verifiable and enforceable strategy for the total elimination of nuclear weapons”

“The indiscriminate and disproportionate nature of nuclear weapons, compel the world to move beyond nuclear deterrence. We call upon the United States and European nations to work with other nations to map out a credible, verifiable and enforceable strategy for the total elimination of nuclear weapons”. This demand comes with a statement made by archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of “Justita et Pax” Europe, and by bishop Oscar Cantú, president of the US Bishops’ Committee for international peace and justice. “Even a minor nuclear fight would have devastating consequences on people and on the planet”, and a “human mistake or a miscalculation would result in a humanitarian catastrophe”, the statement says. “Nuclear deterrence” is not an “effective response”, not even to the threats of our “multipolar world”. This is compounded by the fact that the expensive programmes that the States are launching to update their nuclear weapons “will subtract huge resources from other urgent needs”. Outlining the “long and complicated” process towards nuclear disarmament “is beyond our remit”, the bishops write, but they also list a few steps, such as “going on with non-proliferation and disarmament requirements in keeping with the international legal framework”, “strengthening protection and control systems at a military, diplomatic and political level”, “developing and firmly taking measures to increase mutual trust, at all levels”.