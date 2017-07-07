Charlie Gard: British press, doctors meeting parents today

“A US hospital seems to be willing to send the experimental drug to England to help with the treatment of the terminally-ill Charlie Gard”: this has been posted on the BBC website this morning, stating also that “the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Centre volunteered to take the child if all legal problems are settled”. According to The Guardian, the US hospital is waiting for the US drug authority to give “emergency approval” to use the drug. This morning, Charlie’s mother spoke at radio programme “Good morning Britain”: “What we want is two or three months’ time to find out whether the treatment works or not”, Connie Yeates, the child’s mother, said. In addition, the Daily Mail reports that Charlie Gard’s parents “will be meeting the Great Ormond Street Hospital’s directors at 11.00 am, hoping they can postpone the turning off of life support”. The newspaper also says that, during the meeting, the parents “will present a new scientific trial by five European and US experts”.