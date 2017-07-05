Iceland: Diocese of Reykjavik, survey on the pastoral situation in parishes. 12,000 Catholics on the island

“Dear brothers and sisters, the Diocese of Reykjavik is carrying out a survey among the faithful to gather information on the current situation in our parishes. Your answers will help us plan and define a pastoral programme for our diocese”. The Catholic Church in Iceland wrote this on her Facebook page, referring to the survey that was undertaken among Catholics who are estimated at 15 to 20 thousand although only 12,414 are officially registered. There are 6 parishes and 17 churches or chapels on the island; the most recent one, in wood, was consecrated in Reyðarfjörður on 16 June 2017. According to the data available from 2015, there are 31 nuns and 16 priests; 159 children have been baptised and 30 weddings and 26 funerals have been celebrated during the year. The Diocesan Bishops is David Tencer from Slovakia who has confirmed 113 peoples in 2015. The anonymous questionnaire, which includes 60 online questions in Icelandic, English and Polish, intends to provide a snapshot of the situation of those who are involved in parish life, their sense of belonging, the extent of their participation, their expectations vis-à-vis the priests and the community, and their willingness to play an active role. “We hope that you have found this process useful to reflect on your faith and on the meaning of your ecclesial experience”, wrote Ivan Sovič, coordinator for the survey, who has recently been appointed as assistant to the Bishop for the coordination of parish activities.