Pope Francis: Message to ANSA, “close to those who open themselves up wisely to the complex phenomenon of migration”

“I am close in affection and encouragement to all those, institutions, associations and private individuals, who open themselves up wisely to the complex phenomenon of migration by offering appropriate support and bearing witness to those human and Christian values that are at the basis of the European civilisation”. Pope Francis said this in a message sent to ANSA news agency a few days ago for Infomigrants.net, the news portal for refugees produced by European partners “France Media Monde” and “Deutsche Welle”. “I wish to express my sincere appreciation – the Pontiff said – for this important initiative and hope that, on the one hand, it helps the integration of these people with due respect for the laws of the countries that receive them, and, on the other, that it instils in society a renewed commitment to an authentic culture of reception and solidarity”. “The presence of so many brothers and sisters who experience the tragedy of migration is an opportunity for human growth, for encounter, and for dialogue between cultures, in view of the promotion of peace and fraternity between peoples”. “I assure you of my prayer, invoking the protection of God, Father of everyone – the Pope continued -, that He may become a travel companion to those who are forced to leave their homelands due to armed conflicts, terrorist attacks, famine, and oppressive regimes. May these migrants – the Pontiff concluded – meet brothers and sisters under every sky, who share with them bread and hope on our common journey”.