Migrants and refugees: IOM, 101,219 arrivals in Europe via the Mediterranean in 2017

101,219 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea in 2017. Another 2,247 people were reported dead or missing in the Mare Nostrum. Of them, 85,183 people reached the Italian coasts; about 6,400 arrived in Spain; almost 9,300 in Greece; and 273 stopped in Turkey. According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the UN Agency dealing with migration flows, these figures give a snapshot of the current migrant crisis. In the first six months of 2016, the number of arrivals had exceeded 230,000 whilst the number of deaths had reached almost 3,000.